China records high production of crude in August

China registered a record daily production of crude steel in August as the country’s economic healing merges, industry statistics revealed.

According to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), quoting statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics, the daily production of crude steel stood at 3.06 million tons in August, reaching its highest-ever daily level.

The production of pig iron and rolled steel were 2.53 million tons and 3.84 million tons for each day, correspondingly.

From January to August, the crude steel output mounted 3.7 percent year on year to 688.89 million tons, and the production of pig iron and rolled steel increased by 3.4 percent and 4.8 percent from the same period of 2019 to 589.4 million tons and 844.69 million tons, CISA statistics revealed.

Source: MENAFN