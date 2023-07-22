China regulator says foreign investors bought net $79 bln worth of yuan bonds in H1

Recent News

  

China’s foreign exchange regulator said overseas investors have purchased a net $79 billion worth of onshore yuan bonds in the first half of this year, reversing the net outflows seen for the whole of 2022.

Wang Chunying, spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told reporters that the regulator expects foreign investors to continue buying yuan-denominated assets and see room for stable and sustainable growth for foreign investments in China’s bond market.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

