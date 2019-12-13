China remains Oman’s largest oil importer in November

An official Omani report said on Wednesday that China remained Oman’s largest oil importer in November as 92.99 percent of Oman’s oil exports were taken by China.

China’s crude imports from Oman grew by 1.03 percent in November month on month, according to the monthly report of the Omani Ministry of Oil and Gas.

Oman’s production of crude oil reached 29,151,120 barrels in November, with 28,857,780 barrels exported, the report noted.

In 2018, Oman produced 357,111,245 barrels of oil and exported 289,281,787 barrels.

Source: Xinhua