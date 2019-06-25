Recent News

  
China reports cargo throughput growth in Jan-May

in Port News 25/06/2019

China’s cargo throughput at ports grew 6.7 percent to about 5.5 billion tonnes in the first five months this year compared with the same period last year, official data showed.

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) expanded the statistical range from major ports to all ports across the country.

Foreign trade cargo throughput amounted to 1.75 billion tonnes in the Jan.-May period, up 2.3 percent year on year, while domestic trade saw a growth of 9 percent, according to an MOT report.

Meanwhile, the report said container throughput at ports enjoyed a 5.2-percent increase in the period to 104.67 million 20-foot equivalent units, the report said.

Such growth came amid China’s steadily growing waterway freight volume, which saw a 7.8-percent year-on-year rise in the first five months.
Source: Xinhua

