China reports early case of IMO fuel non-compliance – state media

15/01/2020

Chinese maritime authorities found a South Korean-flagged container vessel using marine fuel that exceeds the sulfur cap under new global emission rules, state new agency Xinhua reported.

In what appears to be one of the earliest cases of non-compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) rules that started this year, the maritime authorities in east China’s Weihai port detected the ship’s emissions exceeded the proper level when docking there after sailing from South Korea’s Incheon, Xinhua reported.

Under the IMO rules, the global shipping industry is prohibited from using ship fuels containing more than 0.5% sulfur, compared with the previous 3.5%, unless they are equipped with exhaust-cleaning “scrubbers”.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmolinger)

