China reports growing bulk commodity imports in Jan.-Sept.

China saw robust growth of major bulk commodity imports in the first nine months of this year, data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed.

The country’s imports of crude oil climbed 9.7 percent year on year to 369 million tonnes during the period. Coal imports increased 9.5 percent year on year to 251 million tonnes, according to the GAC.

A total of 71.22 million tonnes of natural gas were imported during the period, up 10 percent from one year earlier.

However, iron ore imports during the period declined 2.4 percent to 784 million tonnes. Soybean imports also went down 7.9 percent year on year to 64.51 million tonnes.

Customs data showed the country’s total foreign trade volume rose 2.8 percent year on year to 22.91 trillion yuan (about 3.23 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters.

Source: Xinhua