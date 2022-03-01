China – Revised Ship Routing and Reporting Systems at Xiamen port – From 1st March 2022

The UK Club’s Correspondents, Oasis P&I, provide an update on the revised ship routing and reporting systems at Xiamen Port which will come into effect on 1 March 2022. In brief, following this date:

• Ships of 50,000 tons and above proceeding to and from Dongdu, Haicang and Zhaoyin ports of Xiamen are to use the deep-water route

• Ships proceeding to and from Houshi Port are to use the South Channel and the Houshi Channel of Xiamen port rather than the deep-water route

• The revised Ship Reporting System applies to all foreign ships, ships carrying dangerous cargo, ships of restricted manoeuvrability, etc. The original reporting point of Jiujiejiao is replaced by a new reporting line of the Qinqyu Lighthouse.

• The Xiamen VTS area has been divided into two zones with the Qingyu Lighthouse Reporting Line as boundary. The working channel outside the port is VHF 67 and the working channel inside the port is VHF 08.

Source: UK P&I Club