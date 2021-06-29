China, Russia agree on extending cooperation treaty

China and Russia agreed on Monday on extending the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries.

The Chinese news agency, Xinhua, said the deal was reached during video talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

It added that the two presidents issued a joint statement declaring extension of the treaty, worked out by China’s ex-president Jiang Zemin and Putin on July 16, 2001.

Xinhua quoted the current Chinese president as saying the notion of sustainable friendship, depicted in the treaty, is in harmony with the two countries’ basic interests.

The accord is an example of a new type of international relations toward forming a global community of common destiny, he indicated.

The Russian and Chinese foreign ministers agreed, during talks in March in Beijing, on extending the treaty for five years.

It was endorsed on February 28, 2002.

Source: KUNA