China, Russia hold joint anti-piracy drills in Arabian Sea

The navies of China and Russia on Monday conducted joint anti-piracy drills in the northern part of the Arabian Sea with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of the two countries’ militaries in safeguarding strategic maritime routes, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of five warships plus vessel-based helicopters and marines took part in the exercise, China’s Ministry of National Defense said in a press release on Tuesday.

During the drills, the Chinese-Russian flotilla practiced training courses including joint maneuver, saving hijacked vessels and transporting injured personnel with helicopters in a mock joint anti-piracy operation, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

The drills further enriched the meaning of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and gathered beneficial experiences for the two sides to conduct anti-piracy missions together. It also enhanced the two militaries’ capabilities in dealing with maritime threats and safeguarding the security of strategic maritime routes, the press release said.

According to a press release by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, the Chinese side sent the Type 052D guided missile destroyer Urumqi and the Type 903 comprehensive supply ship Taihu to the drill, while the Russian side deployed the missile cruiser Varyag, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs, and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma.

The Chinese vessels belong to the 39th Chinese Navy escort task force in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia, observers said.

The joint anti-piracy drills between China and Russia came shortly after China, Russia and Iran wrapped up a three-day maritime joint exercise in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Source: Global Times