China says discussed purchase of U.S. agricultural goods in latest talks

in Dry Bulk Market,Freight News 31/07/2019

Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators discussed the purchase of U.S. agricultural goods during trade talks this week and will meet again in the United States in September, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the two sides held “candid, highly efficient, constructive and deep exchanges” over major issues of mutual interest in two days of talks in Shanghai.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

