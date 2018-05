China says has not promised to cut trade surplus with U.S. by a certain amount

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that it had not pledged to cut the country’s trade surplus with the United States by a certain figure, and hopes the United States implements measures promised during trade negotiations as soon as possible.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments at a weekly news briefing.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill)