China says hopes U.S. won’t erect barriers to cooperation after blacklist report

01/12/2020

China said on Monday that it hoped the United States will not erect barriers and obstacles to cooperation, in response to reports Washington is poised to add Chinese firms SMIC and CNOOC to a defense blacklist.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a news briefing.

The Trump administration is poised to add China’s top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. investors and escalating tensions with Beijing weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Cate Cadell, Writing By Liangping Gao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

