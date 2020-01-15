China Says It No Longer Provides Special Support for State-Owned Firms

The Chinese government says it doesn’t provide special subsidies for state-owned firms any longer, an issue that has been an area of contention between Beijing and Washington as the two sides try to ease trade tensions.

China’s efforts to revamp the state-owned sector over the years have aimed at allowing state firms to compete with other types of companies on the same footing, Peng Huagang, spokesman for the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said at a briefing Wednesday.

“After years of reform, basically there are no subsidies specifically for state-owned enterprises any more,” Mr. Peng said.

Chinese authorities may have to consider compensating state-owned firms for some operational costs incurred while providing certain public services, the official said, without providing further details.

Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators are set to sign an initial trade deal at a White House ceremony Wednesday. The trade deal involves Beijing ramping up purchases of U.S. goods and services and Washington agreeing to cut some existing levies on Chinese goods.

Source: Dow Jones