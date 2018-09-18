China says to impose 10% tariff on US LNG from Sep 24; keeps US crude oil off list

China announced Tuesday retaliatory tariffs on an additional $60 billion worth of US imports that included a 10% tariff on LNG, effective September 24, but Beijing kept crude oil off its latest list of products incurring charges.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce’s list imposed a 10% additional tariff on 3,571 US items, including LNG, and a 5% additional tariff on 1,636 US products — all effective September 24.

LNG does not attract a tariff currently.

The latest tit-for-tat escalation in the trade war between the two countries came after the US said Monday it would implement a 10% tariff on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from September 24, and will further lift the duty to 25% January 1.

Source: Platts