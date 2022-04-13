China says to make greater effort in achieving trade goals

Recent News

  

in World Economy News 13/04/2022

China will make a greater effort in achieving its target of keeping trade stable and improving its quality, given a high base last year, a customs spokesman said on Wednesday.

China’s foreign trade faces many challenges and risks, and “sudden” external and internal factors have exceeded expectations, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said at a press conference.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

