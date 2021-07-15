Recent News

  

China says U.S. and Beijing should try to implement Phase 1 trade deal – ministry

in World Economy News 15/07/2021

China and the United States should work together to create the atmosphere and conditions to push for the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal, Gao Feng, spokesman for China’s commerce ministry, said on Thursday.

Gao was speaking at news conference, answering a question about whether China was implementing the Phase 1 trade deal.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

