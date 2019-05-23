China says U.S. needs to correct wrong actions to continue trade talks

The United States needs to correct its wrong actions if it wants to continue negotiations with China to end a damaging tariff war, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, adding that talks should be based on mutual respect.

The United States has escalated trade frictions greatly, and increased chances of a global economic recession, spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly briefing, adding that Beijing will take necessary steps to safeguard Chinese firms’ interests.

