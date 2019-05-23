China says U.S. needs to correct wrong actions to continue trade talks

Recent News

  
in World Economy News 23/05/2019

The United States needs to correct its wrong actions if it wants to continue negotiations with China to end a damaging tariff war, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, adding that talks should be based on mutual respect.

The United States has escalated trade frictions greatly, and increased chances of a global economic recession, spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly briefing, adding that Beijing will take necessary steps to safeguard Chinese firms’ interests.
