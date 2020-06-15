Recent News

  

China says whether second-quarter GDP shows growth depends on June performance

China says whether second-quarter GDP shows growth depends on June performance

in World Economy News 15/06/2020

China’s statistics bureau said on Monday that whether the country’s economy can grow during the second quarter will depend on its performance in June.

The National Bureau of Statistics, in a statement, said the Chinese economy has not yet returned to normal levels and that external risks have clearly increased.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

