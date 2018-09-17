Recent News

  

China says will respond if U.S. implements new tariffs

17/09/2018

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government would respond if the United States implements new tariffs, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected announcement of new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, added that any talks between the two countries should take place on an equal footing.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

