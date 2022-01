China says will roll out more steps to boost effective demand – state media

China will roll out more steps to boost effective demand, state media on Thursday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

China’s economy faces new downward pressure and increased uncertainties, Li was quoted as saying.

Li reiterated that China will keep its economic operations within a reasonable range.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)