China says will work with U.S. for positive outcome in trade talks

in World Economy News 14/05/2018

China said on Monday it is willing to work with the United States for a positive outcome in trade negotiations this week.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular briefing.

Vice Premier Liu He will attend the talks in Washington from May 15 to 19. High-level discussions in Beijing earlier this month appeared to make little progress but there have been signs recently of some easing in tensions.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sue-lin Wong; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Kim Coghill)

