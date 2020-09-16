China says WTO report proves U.S. has been breaking international rules

Recent News

  

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that a ruling by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) proved the United States had been breaking international trade rules.

The WTO ruled that additional tariffs imposed by the United States against China in 2018 were inconsistent with global trading rules.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing that China hoped the United States would respect the ruling.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

