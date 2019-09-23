China sees stable growth in natural gas production

China’s natural gas production posted stable growth in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The output hit 13.8 billion cubic meters last month, up 6.6 percent year-on-year, compared with an increase of 6.1 percent in July, according to the NBS.

In the first eight months of the year, 114.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas was produced, up 9.3 percent.

The country imported 63.04 million tons of natural gas in the Jan-Aug period, up 10.3 percent year-on-year.

In August alone, imports of natural gas stood at 8.34 million tons, up 7.3 percent, the same growth rate as that registered in July, the NBS data showed.

Source: The Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China