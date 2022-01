China sold 100% of the wheat put up for auction on Jan. 5, or 506,568 tonnes, said a statement from the National Grain Trade Center.

The grain, targeted only at millers, came from the 2014 through 2020 crop years and sold at an average price of 2,707 yuan ($424.73) per tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)