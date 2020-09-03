China Services-Sector Gauge Edged Down in August

A private gauge of China’s services-sector activity expanded last month, but at a slower pace, as domestic demand continued to recover from coronavirus-driven shocks.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index fell to 54.0 in August from 54.1 in July, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Thursday. The reading was above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, making it the fourth straight month of expansion in activity.

Higher sales were largely driven by firmer domestic demand, but new export orders fell for the second month in a row, Caixin said.

“The pandemic continued to impact external demand, with the measure for new export business remaining in contractionary territory, dragging down total demand,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

The strong expansion in services activity and sales at home led companies to expand their workforce numbers for the first time in seven months, said Caixin.

China’s official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a competing gauge, rose to 55.2 in August, compared with 54.2 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said earlier this week.

The Caixin PMI is tilted more toward smaller companies, while the official one is weighted toward larger companies.

