China Services-Sector Gauge Fell in May

A private gauge of China’s services sector retreated in May due to shrinking overseas demand.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index was at 55.1, down from 56.3 in April, Caixin Media Co. and research firm IHS Markit said Thursday.

Still, the reading held above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction for 13 straight months.

Business activity and new orders rose sharply, despite the rates of expansion softening from April, Caixin said in a statement. However, the subindex of new export orders fell for the third time in four months, it said.

The subindex measuring employment across China’s services sector rose for the third consecutive month and the business outlook remains strong, Caixin said.

“Inflationary pressure was enormous as price gauges continued to rise. Both the measures for input costs and the prices service providers charged rose to their highest points of the year,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

China’s official nonmanufacturing PMI, a competing gauge that also includes the nation’s construction activity, edged up to 55.2 from 54.9 in April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. The official PMI tracks more large companies, while the Caixin one monitors small, private ones more closely.

Source: Dow Jones