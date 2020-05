China sets 2020 budget deficit target of at least 3.6% of GDP

China has set a budget deficit target for this year of “at least” 3.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report at the start of the annual parliamentary gathering on Friday.

The target compares with the 2.8 percent target set for 2019.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Tony Munroe; Editing by Kim Coghill)