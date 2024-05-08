Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / China shale oil demonstration project reaches record output in Q1

China shale oil demonstration project reaches record output in Q1

in Oil & Companies News 08/05/2024

Production at China’s first national level shale oil demonstration project reached a record of 215,000 metric tons, or 2,800 tons per day, CCTV said.

Production at the Jiqing field in the western region of Xinjiang, operated by state-owned CNPC [RIC:RIC:CNPC.UL], is expected reach 1.4 million tons in 2025, the report said.

China’s oil majors have invested heavily in developing more technically challenging fields such as ultra-deep reserves and shale oil in a bid to reverse declining production from mature fields.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrew Hayley, Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software