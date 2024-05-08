China shale oil demonstration project reaches record output in Q1

Production at China’s first national level shale oil demonstration project reached a record of 215,000 metric tons, or 2,800 tons per day, CCTV said.

Production at the Jiqing field in the western region of Xinjiang, operated by state-owned CNPC [RIC:RIC:CNPC.UL], is expected reach 1.4 million tons in 2025, the report said.

China’s oil majors have invested heavily in developing more technically challenging fields such as ultra-deep reserves and shale oil in a bid to reverse declining production from mature fields.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrew Hayley, Editing by Bernadette Baum)