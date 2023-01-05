China Shipowners’ Association joins International Chamber of Shipping

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is pleased to welcome the China Shipowners’ Association (CSA) as a Full Member from 1 January 2023. The CSA will join the ICS Board, which oversees the policy positions ICS presents on behalf of shipowners’ worldwide with the shipping industry’s global regulators, including the UN International Maritime Organization and the International Labour Organization.

Given the importance of China as a major shipping nation, the membership of CSA confirms the legitimacy of ICS, through its unique structure comprising member national (and regional) shipowner associations to speak on behalf of the global industry.

Established in 1993, the China Shipowner’s Association (CSA) is a voluntary trade organisation whose members are owners, operators and managers of merchant ships registered in the People’s Republic of China. The CSA assists Chinese Government agencies to regulate and maintain fair competition, and reflect the views of its membership.

Emanuele Grimaldi, Chair of International Chamber of Shipping, said:

“I am delighted to welcome the China Shipowners’ Association to full ICS membership. As a hub for global shipping China plays a major role in maritime transport, including an influential role on the international stage. This membership will strengthen our ability to work together, united as an industry, to tackle the most pressing issues facing shipping. such as decarbonisation. It is only through partnership that we will all succeed.

“The whole of the ICS membership look forward to working with the CSA, and to enhance future co-operation with the Chinese shipping industry as we address the challenges ahead for our sector.”

Zhang Shouguo, Executive Vice-President of China Shipowners’ Association, said:

“China Shipowners’ Association’s participation in the ICS will provide Chinese shipowners with a stepping stone, who can contribute to globalization by constructing a safe supply chain and making the Chinese shipping industry heard. Chinese shipowners will grow together with other international maritime companies. CSA also hopes to make use of the ICS information platform to provide more assistance to the Chinese shipping industry, and also the necessary support for the transition to low-carbon green shipping.

“The cooperation between the China Shipowners’ Association and the ICS will have an important impact on both parties. It is believed that the participation of the China Shipowners’ Association will enrich the ICS platform. We look forward to achieving win-win cooperation and mutual development in the future!”

Source: International Chamber of Shipping