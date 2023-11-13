China signals resumption of Australian copper concentrate imports with one cargo due to arrive

A major commodity trading company booked a shipment of Australian copper concentrates recently, signaling that China could resume imports of Australian copper concs after suspending trade for nearly three years, market sources said Nov. 9.

The shipment from Australia is expected to arrive at a Chinese port in mid-November, the sources said.

China’s imports of Australian copper concs have almost stopped since December 2020 as domestic buyers shunned Australian cargoes amid concerns around import bans, although Beijing did not release any official documents banning such imports from Australia.

There could be limited impact to spot treatment and refining charges as there was no change in market fundamentals, but the development would possibly change trade flows, according to sources.

Australia-origin copper concs have been mostly supplied to Japan, South Korea, India and the Philippines in the past three years, and spot deals were observed traded at a discount to standard clean copper concs due to limited buyers, according to sources.

But the market expected that more Australia copper concs would now divert to China and cargoes would trade at similar levels to other standard clean ores, sources said.

China accounted for 46.5% of Australia’s total copper concs export volume in 2020, shipping in about 1.74 million mt for the year, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Australia exported 1.05 million mt copper concs during January-September, the ABS data showed.

The country was the sixth largest copper ore and concs supplier to China in 2020 with the volume delivered at 796,734 mt accounting for 3.7% of China’s total, China’s customs data showed.

“A few traders started to offer Australia-origin copper concentrate, but we are monitoring the situation,” a smelter source said.

More market participants are likely to follow suit once the first shipment arrives smoothly, a trader said.

In addition, imports of Australia-origin copper concs from China would provide more option for buyers with urgent demand, sources said.

“Smelters with prompt demand normally buy from the Philippines, Laos and blended copper concentrates of Asia origin, but they have one more option in this case,” a smelter source said.

The voyage time from Australia to China is typically 8-10 days, compared to 40-45 days of South American-origin shipments.

Buyers would welcome the shorter voyage times, especially amid high financing costs, as they can process raw materials faster.

Southern China copper smelters would be also keen for imports from Australia as that can save freight costs, according to sources.

Most suppliers ask for a freight parity to discharge at southern China ports for ex-Asia origin copper concs, but buyers do not need to pay the parity for Australia-origin shipments due to the different route.

Platts assessed CIF China Clean Copper Concentrates TC/RCs at $79.70/mt and 7.97 cents/lb, respectively, Nov. 8, down 16% from a one-year high July 31 due to spot tightness, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights data.

