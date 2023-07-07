China smelter group raises Q3 copper TC/RC guidance to 6-year high – sources

China’s top copper smelters agreed on third-quarter guidance for copper concentrate processing treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) of $95 per metric ton and 9.5 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The rates, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2017, according to Reuters’ records, were decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held on Thursday, the sources said.

Miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to process copper concentrate into refined metal, offsetting the cost of the ore. The charges tend to fall when supply tightens and rise when more concentrate is available.

“There is a consensus on ample supply and limited demand in the market,” said one of the sources.

China, heavily relying on copper ore imports, brought in 11.31 million metric tons of copper ore and concentrate in the first five months of the year, up 8.8% from the same period a year ago, customs data showed.

The first five months this year saw a steady increase of refined copper output in China, leading to more consumption of the raw material.

That said, output in coming months is expected to slow due to summer maintenance, and many smelters say they have abundant feedstock.

CSPT guidance rose to a five-year peak of $93 a metric ton in the fourth quarter and first quarter amid a market surplus globally, before dropping back to $90 in the second quarter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Robert Birsel)