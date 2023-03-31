China smelter group sets copper TC/RC guide price for Q2 2023 at $90/T – sources

China’s top copper smelters agreed on a guide price for treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate processing in the second quarter of 2023 at $90 per tonne and 9.0 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The rates were decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held on Thursday, the sources said.

The new prices are lower than the guidance for the charges set at $93 per tonne and 9.3 cents per pound for the first quarter this year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)