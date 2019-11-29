China stainless steel imports fell in Oct after 3-month increase

China’s imports of stainless steel shrank in October after three consecutive months of increase, slipping 13.73% from September to 87,600 mt in October, showed SMM calculations based on China Customs data.

On a yearly basis, stainless steel imports in October dropped 22.79%, with imports in the first ten months of this year also down 22.79% at 972,700 mt.

Last month, China’s exports of stainless steel decreased 6.58% from a month ago to 314,700 mt, 13.04% higher than the corresponding month of 2018.

But exports in January-October remained 11.4% lower from a year ago and stood at 3.02 million mt.

Net exports of stainless steel came in at 1.79 million mt in January-October, down 27.31% year on year.

Source: SMM