China stainless steel imports rose for 3 months

China’s imports of stainless steel rose in September for a third month in a row, gaining 9.53% from August to 101,600 mt, showed SMM calculations based on Customs data.

On a yearly basis, stainless steel imports in September dropped 40.09%, while imports in the first nine months of 2019 declined 41.5% to 885,000 mt.

Last month, China’s exports of stainless steel dipped 1.35% from a month ago to 336,900 mt, 7.14% higher than the corresponding month of 2018.

This brought exports in January-September to 2.71 million mt, down 13.58% from the same period last year.

Net exports of stainless steel came in at 1.82 million mt in January-September, up 12.52% year on year.

