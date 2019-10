Steel futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for January delivery was up 22 yuan (about 3.11 U.S. dollars) to close at 3,318 yuan a tonne.

The most active January 2020 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 20 yuan (about 2.83 U.S. dollars) to close at 3,313 yuan a tonne.

Source: Xinhua