Steel futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for January 2021 delivery was down 41 yuan (about 6 U.S. dollars) to close at 3,754 yuan a tonne.

The most active January 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was down 37 yuan to close at 3,910 yuan a tonne.

Source: Xinhua