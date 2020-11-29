China: Steel industry witnesses production growth

According to developed figures, steel industry of China recorded production growth during the January-October period of 2020.

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) stated that, crude steel production witnessed a year-on-year expansion of 5.5 percent to come in at 874 million tonnes in the first 10 months.

According to the CISA, pig iron production climbed 4.3 percent from a year ago, reaching 742 million tonnes in the stated period.

The yearly production of crude steel in China was predicted by the association to surpass 1 billion tonnes in the present year, indicating year-on-year expansion of 3 percent to 5 percent.

Source: MENAFn