Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / China Steel Mills Hang Back Buying Iron Ore

China Steel Mills Hang Back Buying Iron Ore

in Dry Bulk Market,Freight News 29/07/2020

Chinese steel mills were cautious about buying iron ore in quantity over July 20-24 as ore prices were generally hovering at high levels. During the week to July 24, Mysteel’s PORTDEX 62% Fe Australian Fines had grown by another Yuan 5/wmt on week to Yuan 859/wmt FOT Qingdao including 13% VAT. Last week too, though Mysteel’s SEADEX 62% Fe Australian Fines slipped to $109.15/dmt CFR Qingdao after strengthening for much of the month so far, the on-week decline was only by a tiny $0.85/dmt.
Source: MySteel

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software