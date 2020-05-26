China steel plate exports up 5.1% YoY in April, with steel bar exports down 17.9%

China exported 4.07 million mt of steel plate in April 2020, up 5.1% year on year, according to the latest customs data.

Exports in January-April, however, decreased 8.2% from the same period last year and came in at 12.91 million mt.

China’s exports of steel bar stood at 820,000 mt, 17.9% lower on the year. This brought steel bar exports in the first four months of the year down 29.7% from a year ago to 2.87 million mt.

Exports of steel wire rods posted 170,000 mt, down 8.1% on the year, with the accumulative exports in January-April 11.4% lower on the year at 580,000 mt.

China exported 310,000 mt of angle steel and shaped steel in April, up 10.8% year on year, with exports in January-April standing at 1.18 million mt, up 9.5% on the year.

Source: SMM News