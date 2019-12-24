China steel scrap imports fell 85.3% in January to November

China continued to see zero imports of steel scrap last month, with imports of such material in the first 11 months of 2019 falling 85.3% year on year to 180,000 mt, according to data from China customs.

For the same period, China’s exports of steel scrap shrank 99.2% to 2,706 mt.

In November, China imported 1.04 million mt of steel scrap and exported 4.57 million mt, down 1.4% and 13.7% from November 2018, respectively.

China’s imports of steel scrap amounted to 10.82 million in January to November, down 11% from the same period last year, while exports decreased 6.5% to 59.66 million mt.

Source: SMM