China Stocks Lead Asia Higher, Lifted By Commodities

Ping An Healthcare continues to struggle

The global equity rebound continued Monday in Asia after U.S. stocks rallied Friday on a solid April jobs report.

The gains were led by China, where indexes rose by more than 1% despite a lack of progress on trade talks with the U.S.

Small-cap companies outperformed, with the startup-heavy ChiNext climbing 1.7%.

Daxiao Li, chief economist at Yingda Securities in Shenzhen, said sentiment on the sector was lifted by China’s late-Friday release of draft rules for depositary receipts. The rules would pave the way for Chinese technology companies listed abroad to also trade on the mainland.

More broadly, the market was helped by recent stock purchases by some major Chinese firms and executives, Li said, as well as a slower pace of initial public offerings. China’s stock market often struggles when the number of IPOs rises, as investors typically sell stocks to put some money into the debuts.

China’s gains helped push up Hong Kong’s benchmark index by 0.5% and a measure of Chinese stocks traded there by 1%. The Hang Seng Index has underperformed amid worries about the city’s interest rates and the Hong Kong dollar, with the index falling in six of the previous seven weeks.

Ping An Healthcare (1833.HK) continued to struggle after its debut on Friday, when it had the worst performance among major tech IPOs globally since October 2015. The stock was down 5.8% at midday.

“This isn’t surprising as we’ve seen some other high-profile newly listed stocks trading below their IPO prices not long after their debuts,” noted Li Kwok Suen, a fund manager at Phillip Capital Management.

Commodities stocks helped Asian equities reverse Friday’s broad selling, which was led by weakness in financial shares. The U.S. oil benchmark topped $70 a barrel for the first time since late 2014 on Monday, rising 1% alongside a similar increase in the Brent global standard.

Several stock indexes in the region were up by at least 0.5%, with Indonesia’s benchmark up 1% after a selloff on Friday amid broader emerging-market concerns. S&P 500 futures , which jumped 1.3% Friday, were recently up 0.3%.

Malaysia’s stock index fell an additional 0.7% ahead of Wednesday’s national election.

In Japan, stocks were hurt by a stronger yen. The Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.1% as the market reopened after a four-day weekend.

Bitcoin has continued to pull back from its latest attempt to hit $10,000 for the first time in two months. It was recently around $9,250, according to CoinDesk.

Source: Dow Jones