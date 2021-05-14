China stocks post weekly gains on financial, healthcare boost

China stocks climbed on Friday to end the week higher, as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.4% to 5,110.59, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.8% to 3,490.38 points.

For the week, CSI300 closed 2.3% higher, while SSEC firmed 2.1%.

Leading the pack on Friday, the CSI300 financials index and the CSI300 healthcare index rallied 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively.

Asian shares gained on Friday, as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears.

“Investors hunt for bargains as the blue-chip CSI300 index approaches a key support level since mid-March, while gains in overseas markets also provide some solace,” said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities.

Foreign investors came back on Friday, buying a net 11.7 billion yuan worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

Traders and analysts, however, remain cautious, as they believe inflation fears could lead to tight liquidity conditions.

“There are also no signs of monetary loosening, as Beijing continues to maintain a cautious policy stance,” Zheng said.

Source: Reuters