China struggling to shake off record high lead stocks -Antaike

China is struggling to whittle down record-high lead inventories as the cost of shipping the metal to Western countries erodes potential profit and closer Southeast Asian markets grapple with COVID-19 outbreaks, research house Antaike said on Thursday.

Lead stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses PB-STX-SGH leaped to a record 190,918 tonnes last week and are up more than 300% this year, as supply growth in China outstrips demand.

“Lead export is profitable but it is hard to achieve profit continuously when considering the capital cost and the transportation fee,” Antaike analyst Xie Xuhang said on a webinar.

“For China, the best export destinations are Southeast Asian countries but lead is not in shortage there,” she said, adding that the pandemic would also affect transportation.

Antaike expects a surplus of 124,000 tonnes in the Chinese refined lead market this year versus a 6,000-tonne surplus in 2020 with as domestic output expected to rise 4.7% to 5.2 million tonnes.

In contrast, the global surplus of refined lead could shrink to 52,000 tonnes in 2021 from an overhang of 190,000 tonnes last year, as world demand is expected to rise 6.8%, outpacing output growth of 5.5%, Antaike’s figures showed.

Lead demand is robust in Europe and the United States, Xie said.

As a result, LME lead stocks MPBSTX-TOTAL fell by more than half in just five months to 57,450 tonnes.

On Wednesday, the premium on LME cash lead over the three-month contract MPB0-3 widened to $204.50 a tonne, the most since 1990.

But behind that level “might be a disturbance from some traders” as it does not reflect the actual demand-supply dynamic of the lead market and should rationalise eventually, Xie added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Jason Neely)