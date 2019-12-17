China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.01 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 133.16 points, down 0.01 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said that as the coal inventory of power plants is high, and the Spring Festival is coming earlier next year, expectation of future demands was tepid. The demand for coal procurement was not high.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

Source: Xinhua