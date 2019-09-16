China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.03 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 135.54 points, down 0.03 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said that the inventory of China’s power enterprises was still at a relatively high level and the coal procurement demand in the market was limited.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

Source: Xinhua