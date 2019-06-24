China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.04 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 139.74 points Monday, down 0.04 percent week on week amid relatively weak market demands.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said coal prices fell slightly due to the recent increase in hydropower power generation, which led to the relatively low coal consumption at thermal power plants.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

Source: Xinhua