China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.19 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 123.71 points Monday, down 0.19 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said that the recent rainy weather has driven hydroelectric generation to increase and some UHV equipment has been overhauled to resume power transmission, causing daily coal consumption of thermal power plants in coastal areas to fluctuate and decline, therefore the intention of coal procurement by electrical companies was lowered.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

