China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.25 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 137.90 points, down 0.25 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said that although the continuous high temperature weather led to an increase in residential electricity consumption, the coal procurement demand of thermal power enterprises was still weak.

Traders generally held a wait-and-see attitude, and the comprehensive price of coal continued to decline slightly.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

