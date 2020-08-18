China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.26 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 124.92 points Monday, down 0.26 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

According to analysts, due to the continuous development of hydropower generation and the relatively high inventory levels of thermal power plants, power companies are not eager to purchase fuel coal, thus the coal prices continue to decline.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

