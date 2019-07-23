China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.27 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 138.78 points Monday, down 0.27 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said that the increasing power generation of hydropower stations in southern China had suppressed the demand for thermal power, resulting in the overall low daily coal consumption of downstream thermal power plants and weak demand for coal procurement.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

Source: Xinhua